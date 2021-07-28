UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

