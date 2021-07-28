UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $406,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISI stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $460.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

