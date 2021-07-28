UBS Group AG Sells 826 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMXI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 536,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 168,512 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

