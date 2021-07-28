UBS Group Reiterates GBX 210 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 169.38 ($2.21) on Monday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.32.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

