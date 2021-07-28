UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.08.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 275.41, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.