Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154.71 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $154.71 million and $2.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.75 or 0.01272058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00337898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002376 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

