Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UGP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,502. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 165.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

