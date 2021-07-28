UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 530,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,722. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

