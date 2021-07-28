Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Under Armour worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.