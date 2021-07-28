Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

UNICY stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

