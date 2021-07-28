UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.57 ($13.61).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.