Unified Trust Company N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unified Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 242,910 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 598,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,810,133. The company has a market capitalization of $246.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

