Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $3.91 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 97,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,455. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

