Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $5.61 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

TJX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

