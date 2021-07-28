Unified Trust Company N.A. Sells 3,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unified Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $269.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $269.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.