Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,400

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,051.50 ($52.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,269.61. The company has a market cap of £105.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,735.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

