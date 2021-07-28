Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.80. 87,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

