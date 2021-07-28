uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

