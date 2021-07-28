United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

