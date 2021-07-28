United States Steel (X) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:X opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

