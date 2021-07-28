Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 85,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,732. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

