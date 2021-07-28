Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.23. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 34,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth $144,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.