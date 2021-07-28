Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.23. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 34,958 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth $144,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.
