Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.