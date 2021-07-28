Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

