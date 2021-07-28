Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post sales of $34.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the highest is $34.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 70,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,637. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $1,237,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 280.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

