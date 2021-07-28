US Ecology (ECOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect US Ecology to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. US Ecology has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.650-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.88 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Ecology stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

