USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.500 EPS.

NYSE USNA traded down $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.95. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,768. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

