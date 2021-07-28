USD Partners (USDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. USD Partners has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

