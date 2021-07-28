USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Tops $8.62 Million

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $191.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00005690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016588 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003283 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

