Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $471.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

