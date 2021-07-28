Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

