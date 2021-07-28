Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $3,717,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

