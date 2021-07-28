Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

TPR stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.