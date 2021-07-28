Utah Retirement Systems Sells 286,678 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,678 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of UDR by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,502.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.06, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

