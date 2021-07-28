Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $260.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

