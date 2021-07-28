Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,400 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

