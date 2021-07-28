V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

