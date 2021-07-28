Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.400-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

