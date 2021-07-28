Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

