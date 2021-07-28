Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

VVV opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after buying an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

