Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

