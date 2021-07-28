Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 517.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $147.45 and a 12 month high of $205.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,582,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

