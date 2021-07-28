Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

