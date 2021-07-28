Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,453. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

