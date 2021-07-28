Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON VNC opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. Ventus 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.32.
