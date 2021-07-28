Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

Ventus 2 VCT plc (LON:VNC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON VNC opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. Ventus 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.32.

About Ventus 2 VCT

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

