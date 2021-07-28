Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 55,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 678,206 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

