VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson Sells 600 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

