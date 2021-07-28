Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $31.50. Veritex shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 1,726 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Get Veritex alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.