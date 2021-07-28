Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $359,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $173.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.