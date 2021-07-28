Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.59% of Spring Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,934,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,063,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SV opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

